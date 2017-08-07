VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of driver from raging waters in San Antonio

By Published:
Water rescue in San Antonio on Aug. 7, 2017. (NBC News)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A man was clinging to the top of his SUV as emergency crews tried to rescue him from raging waters Monday morning in San Antonio.

WOAI reports the driver became trapped along a low-lying stretch of Pinn Road near Highway 151 around 10:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the driver was on top of the roof waiting to be rescued.

Emergency crews had to extend ladders from two trucks to get to the stranded driver. Once crews reached him, they handed him a life jacket and walked him onto the ladder towards dry land.

Drivers should not try to cross a road when there’s water running across it. Six inches of water can cause tires to lose traction and begin to slide.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s