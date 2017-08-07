Victim speaks after serial convenience store robbery suspect is caught

By Published: Updated:
Jeremy Biddle (Austin Police Department Photo)
Jeremy Biddle (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A serial robber accused of hitting up nearly a dozen convenience stores this year is finally in jail.

Police say someone recognized the man from a cable television program that highlighted the robberies. Austin police believe 30-year-old Jeremy Biddle robbed 11 convenience stores from San Marcos to Pflugerville.

Het Chantyan was robbed twice when he worked at Woody’s Country Market in south Austin, located at 100 Farm to Market 1626.

The "pointy nosed" robbery suspect wanted in at least 10 robberies in the Austin area. (Austin Police Department Photo)
The “pointy nosed” robbery suspect wanted in at least 10 robberies in the Austin area. (Austin Police Department Photo)

“There was a gun on my face. The second time I was like — I almost fainted because it was so scary [the] second time.”

The robberies started in March and continued through July. In each case, police say the suspect wore a mask and covered one of his hands.

Detectives also noticed distinct features, a large nose and thick glasses, perhaps what tipped off a viewer who recognized Biddle on the show “Live PD.”

The TV show did a segment on the Central Texas burglaries, and now Biddle is behind bars.

“It’s going to give me relief from inside, knowing that guy has been caught,” Chantyan said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s