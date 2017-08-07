Victim speaks after serial convenience store robbery suspect is caught

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A serial robber accused of hitting up nearly a dozen convenience stores this year is finally in jail.

Police say someone recognized the man from a cable television program that highlighted the robberies. Austin police believe 30-year-old Jeremy Biddle robbed 11 convenience stores from San Marcos to Pflugerville.

Het Chantyan was robbed twice when he worked at Woody’s Country Market in south Austin, located at 100 Farm to Market 1626.

“There was a gun on my face. The second time I was like — I almost fainted because it was so scary [the] second time.”

The robberies started in March and continued through July. In each case, police say the suspect wore a mask and covered one of his hands.

Detectives also noticed distinct features, a large nose and thick glasses, perhaps what tipped off a viewer who recognized Biddle on the show “Live PD.”

The TV show did a segment on the Central Texas burglaries, and now Biddle is behind bars.

“It’s going to give me relief from inside, knowing that guy has been caught,” Chantyan said.