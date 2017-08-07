Two people rescued from high water in Shoal Creek

Two people stuck in high water in Shoal Creek at 11th Street on Aug. 7, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Kate Weidaw)
Two people stuck in high water in Shoal Creek at 11th Street on Aug. 7, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Kate Weidaw)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rescue crews were able to rescue two people who got stuck in high water in Shoal Creek Monday morning.

Austin Fire Department said they were called to the 800 block of West 11th Street at West Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. When AFD and Austin-Travis County EMS crews arrived, they found two individuals stuck on a rock in the middle of the creek next to House Park.

Firefighters were able to put down a ladder and the two people climbed up just before 6:55 a.m. AFD says while it has been raining, this was only their second water call as of Monday morning.

