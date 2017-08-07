This Social Security decision could cost you in the long run

By Published:


Many of us are planning on Social Security as some form of income in our retirement, but at what rate? Could you actually end up paying more in taxes by waiting longer to take Social Security? In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains all of the factors you need to consider before you decide when and how to draw Social Security.

Click Play on the video above to see Chris breakdown the tax implications when Social Security supplements additional income sources like savings or pensions.

And, as a bonus, Chris and his team are offering a free copy of a new report called The Social Security Decision; you can get a free copy by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com.

