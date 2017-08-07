Third Boy Scout dies from East Texas sailboat electrocution incident

Related Coverage 2 Boy Scouts killed, 1 hurt in East Texas boating accident

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A third boy has died following a Saturday afternoon boating incident on Lake O’ the Pines.

According to Justin Braun, his nephew, Thomas Larry, 11, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Shreveport on Monday.

First responders, as well as those who live in the area, say the amateur sailors from Boy Scout Troop 620, identified as Will Brannon, 17, Heath Faucheux, 16, and Larry, were paddling down Alley Creek in a catamaran, when the 30-foot metal mast either hit or came close enough to where a power line arched and the voltage came in contact with the mast. The contact caused two boys to be electrocuted.

Faucheux was thrown from the boat into the water, where he died. Brannon died while still on the boat.

Larry was rescued by Boy Scout troop leaders who saw the incident unfold and paddled about 200 yards to the boat that was on fire. He was taken to a Shreveport medical center.

Upshur County Rural Electric Cooperative was on scene Sunday taking a look at the power line the boys hit. When asked about the tragedy, the electric company employees had no comment.

The catamaran was taken to a private warehouse in Marion County for reconstruction.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is taking over the investigation.

East Texas Area Council, BSA Scout Executive & CEO Dewayne Stephens released the following statement:

This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family. We are very sad to confirm the deaths of two youth participants following a boating incident. A third youth has been airlifted to an area hospital after sustaining injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families. We will support them in any way that we can. I would like to thank the emergency teams who responded and assisted our Scouts and volunteers throughout this incident.”

A vigil was held at the Hallsville City Park on Sunday to honor the lives of Brannon and Faucheux. More than 300 people were in attendance.