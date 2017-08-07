Texas police detective dies, 2 others hurt in highway wreck

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — An Abilene police detective has died and two colleagues injured when their car was struck by a pickup while traveling to a conference on preventing crimes against children.

Thirty-three-year-old Elise Ybarra and two other detectives had just begun their drive to Dallas on Interstate 20 on Sunday evening when they slowed for traffic that backed up because of an auto accident.

Their unmarked police vehicle then was struck by the pickup. Ybarra, who was driving, died at the scene.

Detectives Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear whether charges are pending against the driver of the pickup.

Ybarra, the married mother of a 10-month-old girl, joined Abilene police in 2014 after previously working for the police force in Sedalia, Missouri.