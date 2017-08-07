Student sues UT president over sex assault policies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An unnamed University of Texas student is suing UT President Greg Fenves over the university’s sexual assault policies, claiming he was suspended for five semesters even though his accuser agreed to have sex with him after a sorority formal in April 2016.

“John Doe” claims decided days later that the female student was too drunk to make a well-informed decision and went to the university’s Title IX Office.

After the male student was investigated, the lawsuit claims he was cleared at a university hearing of any wrongdoing.

But then the woman appealed to Fenves, and according to the lawsuit, the president said she was intoxicated and John was responsible for raping her.

The student’s attorney Brian Roark says he did exactly what UT teaches at orientation: ask verbally before moving forward.

“So in other words… ask ‘do you want to have sex?’ He did that and she said yes and they had sex and it was completely consensual,” the attorney said.

Roark says his client wants to return to UT and have his name cleared. Roark has filed other lawsuits against the university over its sexual assault policy and defended former UT football player Kendall Sanders at trial.