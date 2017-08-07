Several power outages reported as Monday morning storm moves in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a storm moves through Central Texas early Monday morning, several utility companies are reporting outages.

According to Austin Energy’s website, the bulk of its outages is in west Austin as of 5:30 a.m.

Bluebonnet Electric reports about 2,500 customers are without power near Webberville along Farm to Market 969 in east Travis County and Bastrop Counties.

Oncor has several hundred customers without power scattered throughout Williamson County.

