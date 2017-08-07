One floodgate open at Starcke Dam

Related Coverage Several power outages reported as Monday morning storm moves in

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority currently has one floodgate at Max Starcke Dam open after 7 inches of rain fell overnight in the Llano area.

Floodgate operations were started at Wirtz and Max Starcke Dam around 6 a.m. Monday. The floodgate at Starcke Dam is open to allow water from Lake Marble Falls to flow into Lake Travis. Records show Lake Travis has risen 6 inches since midnight.

The LCRA says they closed the floodgate at Wirtz Dam around 10 a.m. As the day progresses, the LCRA says it is monitoring conditions and encourages the public to remain alert to changing conditions. If you’re on the Highland Lakes today, you should be mindful of unscheduled releases.

