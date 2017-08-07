Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Llano road in heavy rain

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — A man died Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Bessemer Avenue in Llano.

Police officers were called to the 800 block of Bessemer, near the intersection with Young Street, at 6:45 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Officers found 48-year-old Gary Mayes, of Llano, injured in the street. The driver of the vehicle and witnesses say it appeared Mayes was trying to cross the highway when he was struck.

Police say Mayes was not visible to the driver due to the heavy rain and darkness. He was taken to Seton Hospital in Burnet where he was pronounced dead.