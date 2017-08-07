Increased number of crashes force Kyle police to work overtime

Related Coverage One person killed in crash involving semi, moving truck in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – As more people move to the outskirts of Austin, the steady growth is causing some big problems for small police departments.

In Kyle, Police Chief Jeff Barnett says his officers are working overtime due to the amount of crashes happening, not only on Interstate 35 but in the city of Kyle as well. According to Barnett, the average amount of crashes his officers are working each month is around 122.

Barnett says the Kyle Police Department only has 44 police officers, and some of those are still in training. With that amount of officers, he says it only takes one major wreck to tie up every single on-duty officer, forcing off-duty officers to clock in and work other emergency calls throughout the city.

During the last full week of July, Barnett says the department worked 47 traffic incidents in just five days, one of those was a fatality along I-35.

