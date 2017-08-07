Hays County Health Dept. offering free vaccinations all week

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — To get children ready for school, Hays County is offering a free immunization clinic all week.

The Hays County Local Health Department and Live Oak Health Partners are kicking off the week-long event with a health fair on Monday, Aug. 7 at Anita Reyes Park, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos. Monday’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during that time there will be prizes and snacks for the children.

If you can’t make it to Monday’s event, vaccinations will be available all week for children and adults Aug. 7-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vaccinations are free for those who qualify based on income.

The number of Texas kindergarten through 12th grade students who reported filing conscientious exemptions for at least one immunization in the 2015-16 school year increased 19-fold since 2003. It’s still less than 1 percent of enrolled students. Reports indicate approximately 45,000 students opted out in 2015-16, a 9 percent increase from the previous school year.

