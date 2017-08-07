Former Gov. Mark White will lay in state at Capitol on Thursday

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Former Texas Governor Mark White's portrait at the Texas State Capitol. (KXAN Photo)
Former Texas Governor Mark White's portrait at the Texas State Capitol. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The body of former Gov. Mark White will lay in state in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. prior to his burial.

Funeral services for White will take place in Houston at the Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Dr., on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. White will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin in a private ceremony Thursday afternoon.

White died at the age of 77 on Saturday in Houston. The 43rd governor of Texas took office in 1983. The lifelong Democrat made improving public education one of his top priorities during his time as governor. Prior to becoming governor, he served in state government for 14 years, first as secretary of state then as attorney general.

 

 

 

 

