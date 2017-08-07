Firefighter raises donations for grandmother who lost everything

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local firefighter is helping one family get back on their feet with a little help from social media.

A grandmother and her four grandchildren were left with just the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home Friday afternoon on Savorey Lane in southeast Austin.

One firefighter on the scene turned to Facebook asking for donations.

KXAN photojournalist Andrew Choat was there when those donations were delivered. Firefighter Isaac Saldivar said, “I don’t know if something just struck a cord with me. We met with the family the day after and you could really see it starting to sink in that they no longer had anything.”

He continued, “She was a grandmother trying to raise four grandkids on her own. So I said you know what I’m going to ask around. I know my son has clothes that can fit one of the boys, I’m going to ask around to see what I can do to help her.”

