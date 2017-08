DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Several fire agencies are working a house fire near Dripping Springs Monday morning.

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue said they responded to a fire in the 17200 block of Avion Drive just before 5:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the home, flames could be seen coming from the roof of the two-story home.

It is not known at this time if lightning might have caused the fire.