Elderly man claims he was drugged, forced to withdraw $20k

By Published:
Suspect in a drugging of an elderly man at MT Supermarket on North Lamar Boulevard. (MT Supermarket Photo)
Suspect in a drugging of an elderly man at MT Supermarket on North Lamar Boulevard. (MT Supermarket Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a robbery involving an elderly man who says he was trying to be nice and offer another older looking man a ride, but that man had criminal intentions.

The daughter of the 65-year-old man tells KXAN her father was at the MT Supermarket at 10901 North Lamar Blvd. when he was approached by someone he described as a well-dressed black man. The man asked him for a ride. The victim said he was comfortable giving him one since he was older.

At the end of the ride, the man handed her dad a business card. He claims as soon as he touched the card, her dad went into some type of a drugged trance.

He says the man made him drive to pick up another man, and then forced her dad to go to the bank and take out $20,000. He says no weapons were involved, but the drugs were enough to make him comply.

According to APD, the case is in the process of being assigned to a detective.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile is interviewing the elderly man about his experience, and will have more on his warning for others on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and KXAN News at 10 p.m. 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s