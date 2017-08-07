Elderly man claims he was drugged, forced to withdraw $20k

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a robbery involving an elderly man who says he was trying to be nice and offer another older looking man a ride, but that man had criminal intentions.

The daughter of the 65-year-old man tells KXAN her father was at the MT Supermarket at 10901 North Lamar Blvd. when he was approached by someone he described as a well-dressed black man. The man asked him for a ride. The victim said he was comfortable giving him one since he was older.

At the end of the ride, the man handed her dad a business card. He claims as soon as he touched the card, her dad went into some type of a drugged trance.

He says the man made him drive to pick up another man, and then forced her dad to go to the bank and take out $20,000. He says no weapons were involved, but the drugs were enough to make him comply.

According to APD, the case is in the process of being assigned to a detective.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile is interviewing the elderly man about his experience, and will have more on his warning for others on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and KXAN News at 10 p.m.