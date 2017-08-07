2 men drown in rip currents at west end of Galveston Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Two men have drowned in the swift current of San Luis Pass at the western end of Galveston Island.

A Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office statement said 67-year-old Larry Lumpkin of Willis, Texas, drowned Monday in the rip currents of the pass. His 46-year-old son-in-law, Dennis Roberson of Montgomery, Texas, drowned while attempting a rescue.

Both were swept up to a half-mile down the coast before they could be pulled from the water.

Armando Espinoza, a 54-year-old Houston man, pulled Lumpkin from the water but ingested a large amount of water in the process. He was airlifted to John Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he was listed in stable condition.