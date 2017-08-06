Some lucky Alfred Angelo customers pick up their orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Alfred Angelo customers were able to walk away with some of their purchases Sunday.

The location in the Arbor Walk sent a message that some items were at the store and that customers could pick them up during a two-hour window from 4 to 6 p.m.

KXAN spoke with some relieved people as they got their dresses and other items.

“We actually had to come from Corpus,” said Randi Villarreal, who came and picked up a slip. “They called me about Wednesday or Thursday and said they are only going to open the store from 4 to 6 and this was going to be our last time to get it. And so I was like, ‘Gotta go get it.’”

The bridal store unexpectedly closed its doors last month-after filing for bankruptcy, distressing many customers like Laurie Pokorny.

“Let me put it this way, I started crying in the other bridal shops when I was looking because I wanted this dress. My heart was set on this dress,” Pokorny said, after she finally picked up that dress.

Earlier this week, Alfred Angelo said if an order has not been filled by now, then it won’t be.

You can get your money back through a proof of claim through the Alfred Angelo website.