Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10

By Published:
FILE - This July 17, 2015, file photo shows the tails of four American Airlines passenger planes parked at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
FILE - This July 17, 2015, file photo shows the tails of four American Airlines passenger planes parked at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — American Airlines says 10 people on a flight from Greece to Philadelphia were injured during severe turbulence.

The airline says Flight 759 was heading to the city from Athens with 287 passengers and a dozen crew members Saturday when it briefly encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. American says the fasten seat belt sign was on at the time.

After the flight landed at 3:10 p.m., three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on their injuries or whether any would be admitted.

American says it wants to “thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s