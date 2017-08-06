EMS transports 7 patients after food poisoning reported at Zilker Clubhouse

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin-Travis County EMS rushed to the Zilker Clubhouse early Sunday morning where up to 12 people were reporting food poisoning.

EMS said three ambulances responded to the scene and transported five patients to local hospitals. They say they also transported two people with food poisoning reports from another location that they cannot disclose. They say the two incidents are connected. Medics said they do not expect any of the patient’s conditions to be life threatening.

It is not clear what event was happening at the Zilker Clubhouse or what food was being served, but posts on Facebook seem to show that a wedding was happening at the clubhouse.

This is a developing story and KXAN will continue to update it as we get more information. 

