Man killed in Southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after two vehicles collided in Southeast Austin Saturday night.

Police were called to the crash in the 6600 block of Elm Creek Drive, near Bluff Springs Road, just after 11 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said at least one of the cars caught on fire. A man in his 20’s died at the scene.

William Cannon Drive was shut down in both directions near Elm Creek Drive while police investigated. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. The man’s name has not been released.