Man, daughter accidentally shot in ice-chest mishap while visiting New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – A man and his daughter visiting New Braunfels from Midland are recovering in the hospital Sunday after a rifle accidentally discharged and shot both of them, said the New Braunfels Police Department.

It happened at about 12:10 p.m. in the 400 block of East San Antonio Street near Prince Solms Park and Schlitterbahn.

Police said the rifle was laying on the backseat floorboard of a Chevrolet pickup when the man, 46, attempted to lift an ice chest into the backseat.

At the same time, his daughter, 17, was placing a phone into a pocket in the truck’s door when the gun discharged. The single shot hit the man in the hip area and struck his daughter in the arm.

The man was airlifted to the San Antonio Military Medical Center and his daughter was taken there by ambulance. Neither injury was expected to be life-threatening.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, but the preliminary results indicate it is an accident and no charges are expected to be filed.