Man, 57, found dead in San Marcos River

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University police are investigating after a man who went missing was found dead Sunday in the San Marcos River.

Hilario Castilleja, 57, was last seen wading in the river near a bridge at Aquarena Springs Road at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

University police sent out a missing person notice, but later his body was found in the same area at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

If you plan to go swimming, there is help to stop drownings available at many public swimming locations throughout Central Texas. This map from the City of Austin shows where you can find loaner life jackets courtesy of Colin’s Hope. They are available in child and adult sizes and are free of charge. You just need to make sure and return them when you’re done.

Other life jackets can be found at the Hamilton Pool Preserve, Mansfield Dam Park, Bob Wentz Park, Lake Georgetown and Cottonwood Shores Park. There is also a station at Lake City Park with 20 life jackets.

According to Colin’s Hope, 60 children have died in 2017 in Texas from drowning. That includes two in Travis and two in Williamson counties. Last year, there were 107 total drownings in Texas – four in Travis and none in Williamson.