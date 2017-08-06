Father comforts daughter just before she dies after hit-and-run in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) – The Taylor Police Department is searching for the person responsible for hitting two teen girls on the east side of Taylor Saturday evening. One of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, it happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Old Thorndale Road east of North Main Street and north of East 4th Street.

Police said the vehicle that hit the teens may be a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup. It was travelling west on Old Thorndale when it hit the girls, who were walking westbound along the road. The driver of that truck did not stop and continued down Old Thorndale Road.

Police did not provide the exact ages of the teens. However, the father of the girl who died said his daughter, Sharonda Barrett, was only 16 years old.

“She was loving, caring, and she loved to laugh,” said her father, Jason Barrett.

Barrett said his daughter was walking with a friend along Old Thorndale Road, something she did almost every night.

“She said she was waiting for the sun to go down a little bit and she was going to go for a walk,” he said. “She liked to exercise. She was with her friend, and she was walking her dog.”

Barrett said he got a call from his daughter’s friend saying Sharonda had been hit by a truck. Barrett immediately drove down the street, less than half a mile from his home to find his daughter laying face down next to the road.

“When I came over to her, I rolled her over and her eyes were halfway open,” said Barrett. “I was trying to talk to her. I was calling her name, and I was telling her to breathe. And she did take a few breaths of her own.”

When emergency officials arrived, Barrett said they worked for at least 30 minutes to revive his daughter before pronouncing her dead at the scene.

Taylor Police said that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgetown Police Department Crime Scene Unit are assisting them in the investigation. They ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Taylor Police Sgt. Sam Brister at 512-352-5551.

“If you have a heart — if you have any morals — it’s only right. You have to be held accountable and be responsible for what you do,” said Barrett. “Please turn yourself in and let us find peace.”

This is the first fatal collision in Taylor this year.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon will have more from the father tonight on KXAN News at 10.