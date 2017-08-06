Donors hand out 1,500 backpacks, lots more in Marble Falls back-to-school event

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) – Several sponsors joined forces and put on a successful Back to School Blast event in Marble Falls on Saturday.

The group says its mission is to provide supplies and services to families that set them up for a positive school year.

More than 150 volunteers gathered at Marble Falls Middle School and handed out 1,500 backpacks and more than 1,000 pairs of socks and shoes.

Each backpack was filled with school supplies, a bible and gift card to Chick fil-A.

There were even 13 hair stylists and barbers on hand who provided 150 haircuts to give kids a new look for the school year.

Donors also handed out car seats and performed health, vision and dental screenings.

This kind of event fills a need in the Marble Falls area to provide children supplies that can help them succeed in their education. According to a report from the Texas Education Agency during the last school year, 62.9 percent of students Marble Falls ISD come from families that are considered low income. For comparison, neighboring school district Burnet CISD is at 56.5 percent, Austin ISD is 57.4 percent, Round Rock ISD is 27.5 percent and Leander ISD is 18.6 percent.

Lake Shores Church started handing out school supplies in 2008. Then it created the Back to School Blast event in 2011 and handed out 200 backpacks. That number increased to 700 in 2015 and 1,200 in 2015.

Other sponsors include First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, KBEY 103.9 FM, Kona Ice, Baylor Scott & White, The Church of Horseshoe Bay, Edwards Risk Management, Fellowship Baptist Church, Lakeside Children’s Dentistry, Lone Star Circle of Care, Seton Highland Lakes, Walmart, Bluebonnet Trails and Numinous Coffee Roasters.