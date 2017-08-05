Statements on the passing of former Texas Gov. Mark White

Related Coverage Former Democratic Texas Gov. Mark White dies at 77

Texas politicians and party officials mourn the loss of former Gov. Mark White, who died Saturday in Houston.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“Mark White cared deeply about Texas, and he devoted his life to making our state even better, particularly when it came to educating our children. My personal relationship and friendship with Governor White dates to when I was a young lawyer in Houston and we shared an elevator bank. “Mark’s impact on Texas will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through all that he achieved as Governor. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to Linda Gale White and family during this difficult time, and I ask that all Texans join us in praying for the White family as they mourn the passing of a devoted husband, father and public servant.”

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa

“Governor Mark White was a Texas Democrat. He was driven to ensure every child reached their God-given potential and he built the foundation of an economy that could survive any storm. “Mark White had the political courage to invest in our children and teachers. He did right by Texans and our great state. “Texas Democrats mourn the loss of our dear friend and leader, Governor Mark White.”

Former Texas Lt. Gov. Bill Hobby

“Mark White was one of Texas’ greatest governors. We were close friends for many years. Texas and Linda Gail will miss him. “ “HB 72, (no pass, no play) was the greatest piece of education legislation passed in many years.”