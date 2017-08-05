On the back-to-school checklist: Immunization

AUSTIN (KXAN)– As you buy school supplies and new clothes to send your little ones back to school, remember that it is also a great time to catch up on their immunizations and yours.

Dr. Adrian Dennington from the Austin Diagnostic Clinic joins us to discuss immunizations and why this time of the year is the best time to get them done. In addition to August being National Immunization Awareness Month, Dr. Dennington says because families are coming back from vacation and kids are about to begin school, it is a great time to get all their shots.

While younger kids need to get shots including the HPV shot, older kids heading off to college need to get their Meningitis shots and adults should get their shingles shots and flu shots. Dr. Dennington says any concerns decision whether or not to vaccinate should be made after a conversation with your doctor. Watch the interview for more.