Longhorns hold first preseason scrimmage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas head coach Tom Herman saw what he needed to see from the first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday.

“We definitely understand the value of hard work and hard practice and full speed and emptying your tank and we’re doing that for the most part. The guys that aren’t are getting exposed too and the cool thing is it’s transitioning from a coach fed program to a player led program which is what you want,” Herman said.

The Longhorns went “one’s vs. one’s and two’s vs. two’s” on a morning when the heat index topped 100 degrees. A good primer for the 11 AM season opening kick against Maryland in four weeks.

Texas has practiced six straight days to open camp. Sunday is an NCAA mandated off day giving some rest to tired Texas legs

The team will have cryo-chambers, salt water float tanks and massage therapists at their disposal to recover before reconvening for Monday’s practice.

The Texas quarterback battle continues between last season’s starter, Shane Buechele, and freshman, Sam Ehlinger. Early in the preseason, Herman is hearing a new voice from Buechele– one that is louder and holds more of the leadership qualities that the head coach wants.

“I heard him scream which was really cool…in enjoyment and in disapproval. Hearing his voice is really cool. Even the players, kind of told him too, ‘hey, your voice is really powerful.’ It can have a dramatic effect on the way that we respond whether it’s to success or to failure. What you say and how you say it has an effect’ and I think he’s taken that to heart,” Herman said.

Herman said this week he’d like to have the starting QB picked after the first three weeks of practice, giving the starter two weeks to prepare for the opener, September 2, against the Terrapins.