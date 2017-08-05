Group helps children in need go to school with a smile and backpacks full of supplies

KXAN Staff Published:

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Almost 100 backpacks were handed out Saturday in Pflugerville.

For its annual Backpack to School Bash, Impact Texas fills backpacks to help families at Title 1 schools, in affordable housing and also military families.

They say it’s important for the community to help these underserved communities.

“We always need more stuff,” said Stephanie Harris, CEO of Impact Texas. “There are many families that are living below the poverty level that we can assist on a day-to-day basis.

If you can help them, visit their donation page for more information.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s