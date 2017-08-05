Group helps children in need go to school with a smile and backpacks full of supplies

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Almost 100 backpacks were handed out Saturday in Pflugerville.

For its annual Backpack to School Bash, Impact Texas fills backpacks to help families at Title 1 schools, in affordable housing and also military families.

They say it’s important for the community to help these underserved communities.

“We always need more stuff,” said Stephanie Harris, CEO of Impact Texas. “There are many families that are living below the poverty level that we can assist on a day-to-day basis.

If you can help them, visit their donation page for more information.