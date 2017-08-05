Group gets girls excited about tech, science as start of school approaches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The start of school is just around the corner, and Girlstart, an Austin organization dedicated to increasing girls’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), wants to make sure they are ready.

The group hosted a back-to-school STEM event.

The goal: To inspire girls to start thinking about these subjects as they prepare for school.

The event featured a mini-planetarium, a gravity plane creation and the ever-so popular fluffy slime.

“We teach them about the science behind these activities,” said Itzel Gutierrez of Girlstart. “So they get to see that there is actually science or engineering in all of this stuff.”

Girlstart says it’s important to show girls the careers that can coincide with all these creations.