Former Democratic Texas Gov. Mark White dies at 77

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Governor Mark White has died at age 77.

The press secretary for Governor Greg Abbott confirmed his death to KXAN on Saturday.

He was a Democrat and served as Texas’ 43rd governor from 1983 to 1987.

I just spoke with Linda Gale White to express our sorrow for the passing of a great Texan & long time friend #txlege https://t.co/XHHkDWxbhG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2017