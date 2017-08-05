Former Democratic Texas Gov. Mark White dies at 77

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Governor Mark White has died at age 77.
The press secretary for Governor Greg Abbott confirmed his death to KXAN on Saturday.
He was a Democrat and served as Texas’ 43rd governor from 1983 to 1987.
