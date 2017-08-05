Former Democratic Texas Gov. Mark White dies at 77

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Texas Gov. Mark White official state portrait. (Image: Legislative Reference Library of Texas)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Governor Mark White has died at age 77.

The press secretary for Governor Greg Abbott confirmed his death to KXAN on Saturday.

He was a Democrat and served as Texas’ 43rd governor from 1983 to 1987.

