Duck Derby to block Congress Avenue Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This morning, 17,000 rubber ducks will be released into Lady Bird Lake at the Ann Richards Bridge to race to the finish line. This is part of the 4th Annual Austin Duck Derby which will begin today at 11 a.m.

Congress Avenue will be closed from Cesar Chavez street to Barton Springs road 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. for the race.

Participants adopted each rubber duck for $5. The ducks race to win prizes for their adoptive parents. The grand prize is a car.

People watching the race can adopt a duck before the race begins or on the organization’s website.

The duck race is part of a bigger festival with children’s activities, music, food and entertainment. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event planners hope to raise $190,000 to benefit children and young adults at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area.