Cedar Park launches an hour of free daily Wi-Fi in busy city park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — After a successful test run, Cedar Park will now offer free Wi-Fi in one of its busiest parks.

Elizabeth Milburn Park and Pool is on Sun Chase Boulevard near Cypress Creek Road.

The city and Spectrum tested the new program during the Fourth of July Celebration, and — after positive feedback about the pilot program — have decided to make it permanent.

Here’s how it works: Users get unlimited access for one hour a day, and the option to pay $2.95 per additional hour.

To log on, you just need your e-mail address and ZIP Code, to one of three networks. Those networks are: TWCWIFI, TWC WIFI Passpoint, and Cable WIFI.

When you connect to any of these networks, select “Visitor Access.”

There are 10 access points installed throughout the park. This includes two access points in the pool area and eight scattered throughout the park to provide adequate coverage.

