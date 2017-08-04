TV show ‘Live PD’ helps Austin police nab serial robber

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A serial robber that targeted numerous convenience stores from Pflugerville to San Marcos is behind bars thanks to someone who recognized him after the show Live PD featured the robberies.

Austin police say the suspect, who has not been identified at this time, is believed to be responsible for at least 10 robberies. A couple of the businesses targeted were Woody’s Market, which is why police started calling the spree the “Woody Series.”

The robberies started in March and continued through June. In all the cases, the suspect came into the business armed with a handgun.

Police say they arrested the suspect Thursday night after a viewer saw the Live PD segment. The Austin Police Department said the A&E show reached out to them recently and ended up doing a piece on the serial robber who police described as having a “large, pointy nose.”

The suspect is currently in custody on an unrelated charge. Once formal charges have been filed, police will then release his name.

These were all the robberies that police believe were connected:

• Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 4:18 a.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626 Rd.

• Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 2:50 a.m., Valero, 1405 W. William Cannon Dr.

• Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – Pizza Patron, 5717 S IH 35

• Tuesday, May 16, 2017 – 1:52 a.m., 7-Eleven, 13641 N IH 35

• Friday, May 19, 2017 – 12:34 a.m., Valero, 9433 Parkfield Dr.

• Tuesday, May 20, 2017 – 6:21 a.m., Texaco, 2800 W William Cannon Dr.

• Monday, May 22, 2017 – 11:01 p.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626

• Thursday, May 25, 2017- 11:03 p.m., 7-Eleven, 17511 Schultz Ln, Pflugerville

• Thursday, June 1, 2017- 11:45 p.m., Shell, 1699 N. IH-35, San Marcos

• Saturday, June 10, 2017- 11:23 p.m., La Familia, 8540 Research Blvd.