Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

Kidnapping at HEB on Burnet Road at Koenig Lane on Aug. 2, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dash camera video of a suspected drunk driver slamming into a Fort Worth patrol car stopped for a traffic stop was one of the top videos viewed on KXAN.com this week.

A violent kidnapping in central Austin that ended in a deadly shooting was the most viewed video of the week. Here is a look at the stories KXAN viewers were watching.

5. Pedestrian killed in crash near Sun City in Georgetown
A 72-year-old Georgetown woman died after she was hit by a driver while she tried to cross Williams Drive on Monday, July 31. Georgetown police say no criminal charges are expected in the case.

4. Lightning strikes airport worker under plane
A worker at a Florida airport was struck by lightning and it was caught on camera. Video shows the bolt strike the tail of a Sun Country Airlines plane as the worker walked underneath the aircraft. Austin Dunn, 21, was thrown backward from the jolt.

3. DPS investigating deadly crash in northeast Travis County
A single-vehicle crash on Cameron Road killed Stepheni Cooney-James, 36, of Pflugerville. DPS said her car caught on fire after it struck several trees.

2. Texas officer hit on side of the road by suspected DWI
Dash camera video caught a suspected drunk driver slamming into a Fort Worth patrol car that was pulled over for a traffic stop on July 7. The officer was hit and thrown onto the road. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

1. Kidnapping in central Austin ends in deadly shooting
A kidnapping that started a central Austin H-E-B ended in a deadly shooting in west Travis County. A person who lives on the street where the kidnapping ended said a 10-year-old child showed up at his door with a bloody cellphone. When he ran to the car in question, he found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital where she remains.

