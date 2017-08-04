The Salt Lick opens two concession stands at DKR Stadium

Salt Lick BBQ
Salt Lick BBQ

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorn fans have another food option when they’re cheering on their team at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this season.

The Salt Lick announced Friday that they’re opening two concession stands at the stadium. One stand will be located on Level 1 in section 30 and the second location will be on Level 3 in section 6.

The offerings will be handy for your football watching needs, such as barbecue sandwiches, nachos and smoked sausage dog. While you’re eating your “sloppy nachos,” you can take in the new $6 million worth of technology renovations at the DKR stadium. 

While the original Salt Lick has been around for 50 years, the restaurant is expanding its footprint with a bigger location at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and a new location in Grapevine, Texas.

 

