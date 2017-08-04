Rabies Alert: Live bat found outside Buda church tests positive

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A live bat found next to the doorbell of the educational building at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda has tested positive for rabies.

City officials say the live bat was found around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, located at 1100 N. Main St. If you think you or someone you know may have come into contact with the bat, please call the City of Buda Animal Control at 512-313-1001.

You can also call the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

Just last month, a bat was found in the 200 block of Sequoyah prompting another rabies alert. In June, the city issued the same alert after a dead bat was found on Cullen Boulevard.

