Police seek suspects in Round Rock armed robberies

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for your help identifying two robbers, one of whom robbed two convenience stores across the street from one another.

The first suspect struck just days apart. On July 27, the robber, armed with a black handgun, walked into the Shop‐N‐Go at 1717 S. Mays St. and demanded money before running away. Then, police say the same man showed up across the street, at the 7‐11 at 1801 S. Mays St. and again demanded money.

Detectives describe the suspect as a Hispanic or white man, who stands 5’8″ to 6′ tall and weighs between 185 and 200 pounds.

Palm Valley Blvd. Robbery

A second robber is also being sought for an Aug. 1 robbery at the 7‐11 at 1118 E. Palm Valley Blvd. The robber struck in a similar manner; displayed a handgun and demanded cash. In this case, police believe the suspect, pictured below, is a Hispanic or white man.

