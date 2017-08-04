Police identify suspect after blind woman’s braille machine stolen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials have identified a man who allegedly stole a legally blind woman’s portable braille machine.

The victim told Austin Police Department officers she was working out in the 3500 block of Greystone Drive on June 18 realized she didn’t take her portable braille machine with her when she left, according to an affidavit. She told police she immediately returned to search for her machine, but it was gone.

About four hours after the victim reported the braille machine — valued at $6,500 — stolen, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance at a grocery store located in the 12000 block of North Mopac Expressway.

Officers then arrested 24-year-old Fabio Perim on a charge of public intoxication. Officers also searched Perim’s backpack and found a portable braille machine with the same serial number as the one reported stolen as well as the victim’s Capital Metro Access ID card.

Perim was also charged with theft, a state jail felony. His bond was set at $15,000.