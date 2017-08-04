Newly-retrieved DNA could give detectives break in 1979 cold case murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives with the Austin Police Department’s homicide cold case unit hope to use DNA evidence to help solve a murder that happened more than 38 years ago.

In a search warrant filed this week, the cold case detective writes that investigators in 1979 identified a man as a “person of interest” in the murder of 18-year-old Debra Reiding. Now, after reopening the case in 2013, detectives are testing that man’s DNA against semen stains found on a robe Reiding was wearing at the time of her death.

KXAN has decided not to identify the man because he has not been named a suspect by Austin police.

Reiding and her husband, Robert, were newlyweds living in a south Austin apartment on Algarita Avenue in 1979. Robert found his wife’s body when he came home from work the evening of Jan. 22. Investigators found evidence she’d been sexually assaulted and strangled. Detectives learned that

Detectives learned that Reiding would often get rides home from her co-worker. The day after the murder, Reiding’s co-worker denied knowing the victim and ever being in her apartment, but detectives learned he had been there at least twice.

On April 28, 2013, detectives sent toothpicks the person of interest used to the DPS Crime Lab, where they were determined to be a match to the stains on the victim’s robe. The cold case unit used that information to get a search warrant for the man’s DNA, which was executed this week.

It will probably take weeks to get results.

