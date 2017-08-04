Man gets life in prison for stabbing roommate to death

By Published:
Christopher Harris is charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Pflugerville.
Christopher Harris is charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Pflugerville.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 30-year-old man who was found guilty of murdering his roommate in 2015 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Travis County jury decided Christopher Harris’ fate in a span of a few hours Friday afternoon. Byron Roberson, 44, died when Harris went on a stabbing spree at Roberson’s home near Pflugerville on Aug. 7, 2015. During the attack, Roberson’s son, Diamond, was also stabbed twice in the neck. 

When Diamond took the stand earlier this week, he told jurors he didn’t see Harris holding a knife at first, but looked up and saw the weapon after he was stabbed in the neck the first time.

The defense argued Harris didn’t have a motive to stab the man who gave him a place to live. “There were no arguments. There was no animosity between anyone,” defense attorney Ariel Payan said. “Everyone was getting along. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Brandee Burrage (right), Byron Roberson's sister, shows a photo of Roberson while sitting outside the Travis County courthouse with her daughter and Byron's son, Diamond Roberson, who was injured in the attack that killed his father. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
Brandee Burrage (right), Byron Roberson’s sister, shows a photo of Roberson while sitting outside the Travis County courthouse with her daughter and Byron’s son, Diamond Roberson, who was injured in the attack that killed his father. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s