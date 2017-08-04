Man gets life in prison for stabbing roommate to death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 30-year-old man who was found guilty of murdering his roommate in 2015 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Travis County jury decided Christopher Harris’ fate in a span of a few hours Friday afternoon. Byron Roberson, 44, died when Harris went on a stabbing spree at Roberson’s home near Pflugerville on Aug. 7, 2015. During the attack, Roberson’s son, Diamond, was also stabbed twice in the neck.

When Diamond took the stand earlier this week, he told jurors he didn’t see Harris holding a knife at first, but looked up and saw the weapon after he was stabbed in the neck the first time.

The defense argued Harris didn’t have a motive to stab the man who gave him a place to live. “There were no arguments. There was no animosity between anyone,” defense attorney Ariel Payan said. “Everyone was getting along. It just doesn’t make sense.”