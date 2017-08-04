Man dies from his injuries days after Bastrop Hwy crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man injured in a crash with a dump truck on Bastrop Highway last month died four days later, the Austin Police Department says.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on July 27. George Melvin, 88, was driving in the southbound lanes of the 800 block of Bastrop Highway, near the US 183 and State Highway 71 interchange, when a dump truck changed lanes to the right and struck the Buick LeSabre Melvin was driving.

Police say Melvin’s car spun out of control into the median. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS where he died at 4:10 p.m. on July 31.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5594.

This was Austin’s 34th fatal traffic crash and the 36th fatality of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 38 fatal traffic crashes and 38 traffic fatalities.

