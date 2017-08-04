Man accused of tampering with evidence in deadly Del Valle shooting

Related Coverage Gunshot victim dropped off at Del Valle home dies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is charged with tampering with evidence after authorities say he moved evidence related to a deadly shooting in Del Valle.

On Thursday around 12:42 a.m., Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 8717 Linden Rd. for a man who had a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old man sitting in the back seat of a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies tried to save him but he died at the scene.

While at the scene, deputies spoke to the woman who owned the truck, which was parked in front of where she lived, as well as 20-year-old Carrington Waites. According to court documents, Waites had blood on his clothes and when asked about it, he said the blood came from the victim when he tried to help him.

As detectives were surveying the area, they found a shotgun “hidden” in a culvert under the driveway where the truck was parked. When authorities questioned Waites about the gun, he said he removed the “bloody shotgun” from the truck and hid it because he didn’t want the victim to get into trouble, continued the affidavit.

Waites originally told deputies he had been at home smoking all day when the owner of the truck yelled at him to come out of the house and to the truck. When he came outside, he said he saw several people around the truck, but detectives say Waites’ story wasn’t consistent regarding the number of people or if he saw a gun.

Waites is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. TCSO has not said what led up to the victim getting shot.