Herman pleased with first full-padded practice

KXAN Sports Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in preseason practice, Texas put on full football gear. It wasn’t that coach Tom Herman was concerned about his team’s response to full contact (that would be an insult to the head coach), but he was interested.

“Worried is not the right word. I was anticipating how we would respond to putting full pads on, four really tough days and long days leading up to it, and the guys came out with a lot of juice,” Herman said.

The Longhorns answered their head coach’s concerns leading up to the team’s first scrimmage Saturday morning. Something this team has done frequently during the first week of practice.

“Again, I’m glad we don’t play tomorrow. We’re not a finished product by any stretch but for the most part they’re doing what we’ve asked them to do,” Herman said.

The Longhorn players are seeing a difference, as well.

“There was a lot more pads popping today. As far as power, it was there today,” P.J. Locke said.

Offensive lineman Connor Williams echoed Locke’s sentiment, the junior defensive back credited the Longhorns summer workout program under Strength coach Yancy McKnight for the response to five straight days of practice.

