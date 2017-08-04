Greg Kelley hearing enters final day

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Friday marks a crucial day in the Greg Kelley case as his attorney is expected to lay out why he believes Kelley was wrongly convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old back in 2014.

Friday is scheduled to be the final day of the hearing where Kelley attorney Keith Hampton has painted a picture of another suspect committing the crime. The judge is expected to issue a ruling in a matter of weeks.

GREG KELLEY CASE: How we got here

Thursday the judge heard from Texas rangers that there are at least three suspects, including Kelley, in the recently reopened investigation.

Jonathan McCarty, who has not been charged in this case, has now been officially called a suspect by a Texas Ranger who testified Thursday. He said McCarty, Kelley and another unnamed man are all suspects in the sexual assault.

Kelley’s original trial attorney took the stand Thursday and, after saying she was protected by attorney client privilege, the judge told her to answer the state’s questions.

She testified that she knew the McCarty family since the early 2000’s since she represented McCarty’s older brother and she had a friendly relationship with the mother.

The mother of Kelley’s girlfriend also took the stand and said she brought up McCarty as a suspect to Kelley’s original trial attorney several times but she “didn’t want to hear about it.”

McCarty’s attorney was also in the courtroom listening to the testimony and said it’s extremely unusual to watch both the state and defense seeking the same outcome.

“In this case they are both looking to exonerate Mr. Kelley and they were doing so at the expense of Johnathan McCarty. He has become a convenient scapegoat for Mr. Hampton so it makes it quite unusual,” Kellie Bailey argued.