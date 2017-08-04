DPS graduates 48 new troopers

By Published:
DPS graduates 48 new Highway Patrol Troopers on Aug. 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
DPS graduates 48 new Highway Patrol Troopers on Aug. 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Forty-eighty men and women were sworn in Friday as the state’s newest Highway Patrol Troopers.

The graduating class was part of an 11-week advanced recruit school specifically designed for current and eligible law enforcement officers to train to become troopers. A standard course usually spans more than 20 weeks.

The C-2017 class included four women and six military veterans.

The new troopers will report to duty stations across Texas in the coming weeks and spend the first six months in on-the-job training.

Think you have what it takes to wear the “Texas tan?” DPS is currently accepting applications for recruit classes scheduled for 2018. The next application deadline is Oct. 1, 2017, for the class beginning July 8, 2018.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s