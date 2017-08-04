DPS graduates 48 new troopers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Forty-eighty men and women were sworn in Friday as the state’s newest Highway Patrol Troopers.

The graduating class was part of an 11-week advanced recruit school specifically designed for current and eligible law enforcement officers to train to become troopers. A standard course usually spans more than 20 weeks.

The C-2017 class included four women and six military veterans.

The new troopers will report to duty stations across Texas in the coming weeks and spend the first six months in on-the-job training.

Think you have what it takes to wear the “Texas tan?” DPS is currently accepting applications for recruit classes scheduled for 2018. The next application deadline is Oct. 1, 2017, for the class beginning July 8, 2018.