Dog deemed ‘dangerous’ recovering after it was shot by a neighbor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A story is spreading on social media about a family dog shot by a neighbor in southwest Austin.

Pictures of Halle Rossi’s 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever Ryley are getting thousands of likes and retweets. Ryley was shot by a neighbor on Wednesday when the dog got into his yard on Conifer Cove.

“Three [bullets] actually hit my dog. One grazed his shoulder, another entered his abdomen and the worst one went through his rear end,” said Rossi, whose dog is recovering at a local veterinarian after having surgery.

KXAN learned Ryley, along with Rossi’s other dog, Trinity—Ryley’s mother—is on the city of Austin’s dangerous dog list. The dogs were added to the list because of an encounter last November with the man who recently shot Ryley.

The neighbor says he was bitten on the leg by one of the yellow labs, and on that same day his 6-year-old son was bitten on the ankle while walking down the street to a friend’s house. The dogs’ owners were not home at the time, and another neighbor pulled the dog off the boy.

During an Animal Control hearing, a judge deemed both dogs dangerous. The Rossi family was required to post “beware of dog” signs, add special red tags to their dogs’ collars and make sure the dogs were not running loose.

Rossi says her front door didn’t latch properly Wednesday when she was leaving the house, and that’s how the two dogs got out.

Despite the ruling, Rossi and her family do not believe the dogs are dangerous and question the actions of their neighbor.

The man who shot Ryley tells KXAN he carries a concealed handgun at all times and shot the dog because he felt threatened.

