28-year-old killed in southeast Austin shooting

A 28-year-old was killed in a shooting on Marble Creek Loop in southeast Austin on July 3, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 28-year-old was shot in a southeast Austin neighborhood late Thursday night, dying from his injuries at the hospital. Police are questioning several people involved, but no arrests have been made.

Officers say someone in the 6600 block of Marble Creek Loop, not far from the intersection of McKinney Falls Parkway and East William Cannon Drive, called police at 11:28 p.m. about a shooting.

Police arrived, but did not find a victim. Another call at 11:51 p.m. alerted officers that a shooting victim had arrived to South Austin Medical Center. Responding officers determined the patient was the same victim from the Marble Creek Loop shooting.

The 28-year-old died at the hospital. A weapon at the shooting scene has been recovered.

