Wonder Woman roller coaster opening at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Move over Superman and Batman! Wonder Woman is getting her own roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Fiesta Texas says WONDER WOMAN Golden Lasso Coaster will debut next spring. Once complete, it’ll the world’s single rail coaster.

The ride will also feature a straight-down 90-degree drop. If you’re squeamish, you might want to avoid the right since there are three inversions.

The Wonder Woman coaster will join the other Justice League super heroes, Superman and Batman, who also have their own roller coaster at Fiesta Texas.