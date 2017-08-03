What was uncertain is a sure thing for Dak Prescott as Cowboys’ Camp begins

Van Tate Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What a difference a year makes. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was just trying to get the third string job under center last season. This year, he started camp as the no-doubt-about-it number one.

“To me it’s about what I put on myself. I think I put more pressure and higher expectations on myself than anyone else has,” said Prescott. “I know within this organization we have high expectations as a team as well. I don’t think me or any of these guys pay any attention to outside of our locker room. We know what we have to do. We know what it’s going to take, what we expect from each other.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 13-3 year. Babe Lafenberg of the Silver Star Nation has more from Oxnard, California.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s